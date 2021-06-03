$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $469.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $22,239,335. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.