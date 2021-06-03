$469.84 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report sales of $469.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $22,239,335. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.