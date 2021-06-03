48,694 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Scholar Rock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRRK opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

