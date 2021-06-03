$49.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to report $49.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

