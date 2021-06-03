4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.66 million and $385,725.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

