$5.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Pool posted earnings per share of $3.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.71.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $440.58 on Thursday. Pool has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

