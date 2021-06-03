$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will announce sales of $50.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.17 million and the highest is $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AINV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

