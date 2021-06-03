$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.47 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

