$54.05 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to report sales of $54.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $56.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.00 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.04. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $28.64.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

