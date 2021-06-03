$556.87 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $556.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $575.98 million. Five Below reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $80,122,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,072,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.82. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.