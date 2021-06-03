$56.86 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $56.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $230.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

HCAT stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

