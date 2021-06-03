$56.86 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce $56.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.41 million to $57.80 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $43.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $230.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.88 million to $232.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.30 million to $282.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

HCAT stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 187,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.