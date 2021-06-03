$78.59 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $78.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $379.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.01 million to $424.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $338.86 million, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $470.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.