$805.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $805.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.00 million and the highest is $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $166.84 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $168.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.