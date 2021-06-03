$823.40 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $823.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $835.40 million and the lowest is $815.51 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $823.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY stock opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

