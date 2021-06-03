82,620 Shares in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Angion Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $470.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

