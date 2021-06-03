$91.21 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to post $91.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.22 million and the lowest is $86.19 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $372.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOB opened at $58.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

