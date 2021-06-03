$922.25 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce sales of $922.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.00 million and the lowest is $875.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $175.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.71.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,401,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,296,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $142,546,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

