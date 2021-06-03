$926.06 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $926.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $1.04 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $644.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of SPR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

