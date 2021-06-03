9,427 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYND stock traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock worth $6,656,272. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

