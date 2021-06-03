$98.55 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will report $98.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.94 million. EastGroup Properties reported sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $397.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.83. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

