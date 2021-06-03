$994.05 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce sales of $994.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $951.10 million. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,862.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

