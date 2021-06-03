A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $580,470.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 11,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $580,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,001. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $588.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.38. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. Analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

