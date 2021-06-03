Aave (AAVE) Market Cap Tops $5.02 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aave has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.02 billion and $361.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00092684 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,787,366 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

