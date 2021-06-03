Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $40.45 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 41,112,398 coins and its circulating supply is 37,632,434 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

