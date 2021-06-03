AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

