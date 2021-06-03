AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABBV opened at $111.40 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
