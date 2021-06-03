Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.60. 6,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 180,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,563,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.