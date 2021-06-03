Abyss Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Abyss has a total market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

