Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.23. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

