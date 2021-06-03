Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $280.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,319. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.