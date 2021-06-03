accesso Technology Group (ACSO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

accesso Technology Group (LON: ACSO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/1/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).
- 5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
ACSO opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.10. The company has a market cap of £267.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87. accesso Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
In other news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).
