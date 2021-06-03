accesso Technology Group (ACSO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

accesso Technology Group (LON: ACSO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 678 ($8.86) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 614 ($8.02).

5/18/2021 – accesso Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – accesso Technology Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ACSO opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.10. The company has a market cap of £267.90 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87. accesso Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

