AceD Achieves Market Capitalization of $331,967.49 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 129.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. AceD has a total market capitalization of $331,967.49 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded 173.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

