ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $149,746.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

