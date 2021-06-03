Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading 7.2% Higher

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. 1,154,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 478,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The firm has a market cap of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31.

In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

