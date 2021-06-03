Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,028 ($39.56). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,010 ($39.33), with a volume of 455,877 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,503.60 ($32.71).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,829.88.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.