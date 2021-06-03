Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,271 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $492.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $235.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.