Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

