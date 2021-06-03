ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.44

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.44 ($13.46) and last traded at €11.20 ($13.18), with a volume of 148757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.28 ($13.27).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $565.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

