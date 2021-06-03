Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $191.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.