Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 17,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.81. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.37.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.