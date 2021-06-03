Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $14.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

