Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,625,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,089,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 250,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,188,973. The company has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.