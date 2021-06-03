Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.65. 5,159,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,415. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

