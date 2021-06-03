Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 13,470,395 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advaxis by 292.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advaxis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 156,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Advaxis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

