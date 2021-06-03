Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,676 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,434 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

NYSE:BG opened at $88.57 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

