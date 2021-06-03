Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,830 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 513.48 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,066 shares of company stock worth $3,021,179. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

