Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,647 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 246.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHS stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

