Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

