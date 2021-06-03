Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.85, a PEG ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

