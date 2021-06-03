Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $575.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.24 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.