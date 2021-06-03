Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.87 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

