Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 136,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

EMO stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

